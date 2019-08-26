BBB warning about an email sextortion scam; what you need to know

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – The Better Business Bureau is warning about a sextortion email scam.

They say scammers send you an email saying you must pay them not to send images or videos of you watching pornography or engaging in other compromising activities.

The scammers often claim to have activated your webcam without you knowing.

Beware, that email may contain personal information about your contacts using information stolen in major security breaches.

The Better Business Bureau said the scammer does not usually have those pictures or videos.

If you receive an email like this, report it to the FBI and through the BBB scam tracker website.