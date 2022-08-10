CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An incredible surprise for a particular NASCAR fan.

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola and volunteers/businesses partnering with the organization built a playground for a young cancer patient.

Adrianna is battling pediatric cancer.

On Tuesday, she and her family arrived home to Almirola and all the others with a custom playset built just for her.

“To have an opportunity to come out here and to be selfless for a few hours and to give something to somebody else who needs it,” said Almirola. “It feels really nice.”

Smithfield Foods and Roc Solid Playsets made the playground possible.

Roc Solid explains that children with weakened immune systems are safest playing at home.