Bear with chicken feeder stuck on head has finally been freed by Colorado wildlife officials

The bear was first spotted wandering the foothills west of Boulder on July 6, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (CPW NE Region)

(NEXSTAR) – A female bear who had her head stuck inside a chicken feeder for over a week has finally been freed, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Thursday.

The bear was first spotted wandering the foothills west of Boulder on July 6. A few days later, CPW officials urged concerned residents to call in any sightings, ultimately receiving multiple reports.

On Tuesday, officers with CPW’s Northeast Region were contacted by two men in Boulder who saw the bear “with the bucket on its head” and chased it up a tree, they told KMGH.

Wildlife officers responded to find the bear in the branches. They tranquilized the animal, brought her safely to the ground and removed the chicken feeder, CPW confirmed on Twitter. Once the bucket was removed, the bear released back into the wild.

Climb up the tree with wildlife officer Sam Peterson, as he works to rescue the bear west of #Boulder that had a chicken feeder stuck on its head. pic.twitter.com/K5bYC9qBbj — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 14, 2021

CPW’s Northeast Region has since shared video of the rescue, including one taken by Wildlife Officer Sam Peterson, who climbed the tree to retrieve the tranquilized bear.

CPW also thanked all of the concerned residents who called in to report the bear. They further confirmed the bear wasn’t severely affected by the ordeal.

Wildlife officers in #Boulder safely tranquilized this bear & removed the chicken feeder that had been stuck on her head. The bear was a little thin for a yearling at this time of year, but otherwise in good body condition when released. pic.twitter.com/vWfJmiHS1f — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 14, 2021

“The bear was a little thin for a yearling at this time of year, but otherwise in good body condition when released,” CPW wrote.