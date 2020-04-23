Belgian port to test virus bracelets amid tech tracing fears

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) – Europe’s second-biggest port is readying to test an electronic device aimed at helping people respect social distancing as the spread of the coronavirus eases and they return to work.

From next month, two teams of workers at the Belgian port of Antwerp will be wearing chunky plastic bracelets that vibrate and flash lights when they get too close to each other.

The port says the bracelets could save lives and don’t collect any data.

Still, unions and experts are concerned about whether such devices protect personal data and if they might lead to more invasive surveillance in the future.

