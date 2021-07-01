Best sunscreen, allergy remedies, and other top “over the counter guide” items

HOUSTON (KIAH) Sunscreen is trending right now. It’s among the items in an annual report called the “Over-the-Counter Guide“ that lists the top products pharmacists recommend.

Here are this year’s top picks for 10 different ailments, or other things you might encounter . . .

1. Headaches . . . Tylenol. Yes, they recommend it over Advil.

2. For allergies . . . Claritin. And for kids, Children’s Claritin.

3. The best sunscreen . . . Neutrogena.

4. The best thing for bug bites or bee stings . . . a product called After Bite.

5. For coughs . . . a cough suppressant called Delsym that comes in an orange box. And #1 for kids is Dimetapp.

6. If you get the flu . . . Theraflu.

7. The best multivitamins . . . Centrum.

8. The best pregnancy test . . . First Response.

9. The best over-the-counter option for acne . . . Differin Gel.

10. The best hand sanitizer . . . Purell.