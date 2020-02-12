Better Business Bureau Warns of Census Scammers

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people to be careful of census scammers this election year.

Census Bureau scams are tough to spot but easy to become victims to.

The BBB says imposters could try to steal your information so never give out your social security details, credit card information or bank account details.

If you see a Census worker at your door, always request to check their ID.

Census workers should have a badge with the “Department of Commerce” waterprint, a photo ID and typically carry a bag, laptop or cell phone with the Census logo.

The BBB says if you are looking for temporary work as a census bureau worker, don’t pay for training or wire funds or pay for an application fee. All of those are red flags for scams.

“You get an email, a phone call — from someone posing from the Census bureau. They want some personal information to verify your identity and to track the information. It could be that or someone at the front door,” said BBB Atlanta’s Senior Vice President, Mike Boynton.

The Better Business Bureau says only apply for temp work online through the census.gov website.