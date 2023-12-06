DALLAS (KDAF) — A post telling iPhone users to say “one twelve” to Siri is causing a frenzy on social media.

The trend is blowing up on TikTok with many users not knowing about the prank until after. In Texas, according to Texas Penal Code §42.061, it is illegal to prank call 9-1-1, this includes hanging up.

iPhone users unknowingly say “Siri, one twelve” giving the user three seconds before it calls the authorities.

What happens when you say “Siri, one twelve.”

It is considered a Class A misdemeanor and can result up to a year in jail with a maximum $4,000 fine, according to Texas Defense Firm.

The shortcut, however, is a perfect one to keep in mind in case of an actual real emergency. To see a list of other things your iPhone can do Apple has a guide.

