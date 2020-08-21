Biden to formally accept Democratic Party’s presidential nomination

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Thursday is the finale of the four-day virtual Democratic National Convention.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will address the nation from Delaware and formally accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.

This will be a milestone for Biden, who ran unsuccessfully for the nomination in 1988 and again in 2008.

“Tonight Vice President Biden is going to give his hopeful vision for the future,” said Senior Biden Campaign Adviser, Symone Sanders.

She says Biden will paint a picture of what America would look like with him as president—as opposed to four more years under President Donald Trump.

“The American people will get to see a tale of two presidents,” Sanders said.

“We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better and do the important work. A president who will bring all of us together,” said Sen. Kamala Harris, who accepted the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nomination Wednesday night.

She is expected to return to the stage Thursday.

In a show of unity, candidates who lost the nomination to Biden—Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Mike Bloomberg—will all join in to rally their supporters behind the Biden-Harris ticket for the home stretch of the campaign.

“Tonight really kicks off the next 75 days until election day,” Sanders said.

Biden’s family members are expected to take the stage before he officially accepts the nomination, and then the Biden campaign says it’s straight to work getting ready for November.