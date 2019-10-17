Blue Bell’s Christmas Cookies Ice Cream heading back to stores early!

It’s not quite Halloween, but why not get a jump start on Christmas with some ice cream?

According to a news release from Blue Bell Creameries, the company said Christmas Cookies Ice Cream, one of their most requested flavors, will be back in stores starting Thursday.

The ice cream is described as being a combination of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies, with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl.

According to the release, the Christmas Cookies Ice Cream will be out for a limited time.

Other flavors released by Blue Bell include Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and Salted Caramel Cookie.