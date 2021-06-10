(WSPA) – The BMW Charity Pro-Am officially kicks off Thursday, bringing players and spectators to the Upstate from around the world.

This is the 20th play year for the event. Organizers raised millions of dollars over the years and tell us they’re digging deeper, hoping to raise even more.

For Andy Buckley, a flight from California to play golf in the Upstate is worth the trip.

“It’s just a magnificent week and if it helps to raise money for South Carolina charities, then that’s the bonus, that’s an easy yes,” Actor and amateur golfer from California Andy Buckley said.

He and other amateurs are joining 160 golf pros and celebrities for the annual BMW Charity Pro-Am.

“It’s so nice to be back. Even though we couldn’t do anything last year, we still raised 118-thousand. But there is nothing like having a tournament and having people out and together, it’s extremely refreshing,” BMW Charity and Volunteer Manager Kari Snyder said.

Golfers will tackle the 18 hole course at Thornblade Golf Club and the course at Cliffs Valley. Those efforts yield big results.

“This tournament is extremely important to the Upstate. Over the last 20 years, has raised 13.7 million dollars for local charities,” Snyder said.

This year’s new addition to the tournament is a first, it’s called the “Sustainability “Village,” which is focused on recycling and eliminating waste.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials will keep attendance low, by capping attendance at 75-hundred people each day of the tournament.

“You get to play with all these incredible golfers. The people are fantastic, the town is fantastic and again, if it helps raise money, count me in,” Buckley said.

On the golf course- it’s win or lose. Off the course- all the charities are winners.

BMW Charity Pro-Am is a ticketed event and is open to the public Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets are still available and gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Click here for more information on the BMW Charity Pro-Am Sustainable Village.