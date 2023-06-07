COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Wednesday afternoon, the South Carolina House of Representatives gave final approval to a boater safety education bill.

S.96 is now headed to Governor Henry McMaster’s desk.

It would require the next generation of boaters in South Carolina to complete a state-approved boating safety course before operating motorized boats.

The legislation would mandate anyone born on or after July 1, 2007 to take a boating safety course. Anyone born before that would be exempt from the course.

The 2007 year requirement is fixed, so that means as more time passes more and more boaters on the waterways have to be licensed.

The latest version of the bill also requires the state Department of Natural Resources to maintain a database of South Carolinians who have completed a course.

Advocates say this would help cut down on boat crashes and fatalities on South Carolina waterways.