RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The body of a missing hiker in Rhea County has been found.

According to WTVC, Rhea County Executive George Thacker confirmed Curtis Dustin Williams’ body was found Saturday.

Williams, from North Carolina, was last seen alive on May 10. He went hiking with his dog and posted photos of his hike on his social media accounts. The dog was found three days later.

The Knox County Rescue Cave & Vertical Team was deployed to assist in the search last weekend.