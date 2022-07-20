MIDVALE, Utah (KTVX) – Police have released body cam footage from an incident at a Utah McDonald’s where a 4-year-old shot at officers back in February.

The 12-minute video shows the moments leading up to the arrest of 27-year-old Sadaat Johnson as well as what took place after one of his children shot at police at the drive-thru.

Unified Police Department initially responded to the McDonald’s on Feb. 21 around 1:30 p.m. when employees reported that a man brandished a gun in the drive-thru after his order was incorrect.

Employees asked Johnson to pull to the front of the restaurant after reporting the incident to the police.

Johnson had two children in the car at the time, a 4-year-old and a 3-year-old.

Officers ordered Johnson to get out of the car several times, but he refused, the video shows. Police then opened Johnson’s front driver’s door, pulling him out.

As officers were trying to take Johnson into custody, an officer who turned around saw a gun pointing out of the back window and screamed “gun,” moments before a shot rings out.

The officer used his hand to sweep the gun away as the gun went off, hitting the upper part of the McDonald’s building. The officer then yelled at the person inside of the car to drop the gun, and after looking inside the car, realized that it was a small child.

The children can be heard crying after the incident as officers ushered them out of the car and away from the scene.

Johnson was later charged in early March with child abuse, aggravated assault, and interference with an arresting officer.

The 4-year-old told police that he picked up the gun because “he wanted his daddy back,” charging records show. The child also told police that Johnson said, “the police officer cannot open the door,” during the altercation.

After being arrested, Johnson told police that he “blacked out” for 30 seconds after he and the McDonald’s employee were arguing over his order. Johnson also denied brandishing the gun in front of the worker, despite surveillance video showing him doing so, court records state.

Johnson also told police that this wasn’t the first time his 4-year-old child had gotten his hands on a gun.