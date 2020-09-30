Boeing confirmes study on consolidating 787 Dreamliner production, results not yet released

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boeing is reportedly consolidating 787 Dreamliner production to the Lowcountry.

The Wall Street Journal published a report on Tuesday saying the company, which designs, manufactures, and sells airplanes, will end production of that jetliner in Washington state in favor of North Charleston.

In July, we reported that Boeing was studying whether to consolidate production to just one facility as it faces financial challenges connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

“To bolster our near-term liquidity, we suspended our dividend, terminated our share repurchasing program, reduced discretionary spending and overhead costs, and issued $25 billion in new debt,” said Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun in a letter to employees over the summer.

He said these steps helped the company navigate the pandemic but said it does not change the different commercial marketplace. “We must change with it,” said Calhoun.

Boeing said then the next steps for the company include slashing the Dreamliner rate and consolidating production to one plant – meaning it would be between North Charleston and Washington.

News 2 reached out to a Boeing South Carolina representative, Libba Holland, about the Wall Street Journal’s report. Holland confirmed the company did perform a study back in July to see whether consolidating production would be beneficial.

She said the results of that study have not yet been released and that there was no timeline for when that will happen.