CHICAGO, I.L., (WCBD) – Boeing on Monday announced the retirement of Boeing Defense, Space, and Security CEO Leanne Caret after 35 years with the company.

The Defense, Space, and Security division “provides technology, products, and solutions for defense, government, space, intelligence, and security customers worldwide.”

Taking over the role will be Ted Colbert, who previously served as CEO of Boeing Global Services.

The Global Services division is “the company’s business unit that provides aerospace services for commercial, government and aviation industry customers worldwide, focused on global supply chain and parts distribution, aircraft modifications and maintenance, digital solutions, aftermarket engineering, analytics and training.”

Colbert will be succeeded by Stephanie Pope, the current CFO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Colbert and Pope will assume their new roles April 1. Caret will stay on until later this year to assist with the leadership transition.