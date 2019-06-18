Boeing is considering changing the name of the 737 Max aircraft

CHICAGO (WCBD) – Boeing is considering changing the name of its 737 Max aircraft.

The company wants to leave the negativity associated with its flagship plane in the past.

Boeing is still working on a fix for problems with the anti-stall system investigators believe contributed to two deadly crashes.

The CFO says the company’s open to input toward restoring the brand’s reputation.

Right now, Boeing says it just wants to get the 737 Max back in the air. They’ve been grounded since March.

Airline regulators have not said when they’ll be allowed to take off again.