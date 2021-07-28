Bojangles announces new chicken sandwich on same day Popeyes debuts nuggets

The fast-food chain has announced plans to debut a new, crispy, hand-breaded chicken sandwich in early August, describing the sandwich as “the best” on the market. (Bojangles)

(NEXSTAR) – Bojangles is talking a big game about its latest chicken sandwich.

The fast-food chain has announced plans to debut a new, crispy, hand-breaded chicken sandwich in early August, describing the item as not just “craveable” but also “the best” on the market. In announcing the offering, Bojangles also becomes the latest to enter the so-called “chicken sandwich wars” — even if Bojangles doesn’t see it that way.

“It’s never been about a war for Bojangles,” said Chef Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation at Bojangles. “It’s just a chicken sandwich done right. And by done right we mean done the best.”

In aiming to create “the best” sandwich, Bojangles appears to be taking a page out of its competitors’ playbooks, keeping the recipe simple and spicy. The sandwich, which is served on a toasted, buttered bun, features a hand-breaded chicken breast made with a secret blend of seasonings and a crispy buttermilk coating. Like similar sandwiches at Popeyes, Burger King or KFC, the item also comes with spicy mayo and pickles.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Bojangles Chef Marshall Scarborough has made an official statement addressing the rumors about our NEW Chicken Sandwich. pic.twitter.com/t6yVkYl8rN — Bojangles (@Bojangles) July 27, 2021

In a faux press conference shared to Twitter, Chef Marshall simply declared the sandwich to be “so clucking good.”

“We are the experts in all things chicken, after all,” he added in an emailed statement.

The sandwich will be available at Bojangles restaurants starting Aug. 2.

A representative for Bojangles also declined to comment on whether the restaurant purposely announced news of its chicken sandwich on the same day Popeyes debuted its new nuggets. “Hmm,” said the rep in an emailed statement. “We’ll let the people decide for themselves.”

Bojangles currently also offers two other chicken sandwiches on its menu: the Cajun Chicken Sandwich and the Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Customers can also purchase a biscuit sandwich with Bojangles Cajun Chicken Filet.