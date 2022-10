SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crew found what appeared to be bones in the construction zone in downtown Savannah on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Savannah Police Department, a construction crew discovered “several small objects that appear to be bone” at construction area on Broughton Street.

The items have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further testing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.