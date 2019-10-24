bossyhen: Video shows turkey hen intimidating young white-tail spike

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A West Tennessee hunter captured a video of what the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency calls a “bossy hen” running white-tailed deer out of “her food plot” on Wednesday.

The wild turkey hen was clearly looking to intimidate the young deer as she struts around the field, jumping and flapping her wings at the young deer, while a white-tail doe and other young deer observed. A young spike practiced his fighting skills, sort of.

Anthony Landreth, who captured the video, said: “this turkey doesn’t like to play reindeer games!”