Both Republican members of NC State Board of Elections resign

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The five-person North Carolina State Board of Elections is now down to three after both Republican members of the board resigned Wednesday night.
The NCSBE issued a statement regarding the resignation of David Black and Ken Raymond.
“We appreciate their service to the State Board, particularly the knowledge and perspective they provided from their years of service as members of the county boards of elections,” the statement said.
This story will be updated.
