Both Republican members of NC State Board of Elections resign

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The five-person North Carolina State Board of Elections is now down to three after both Republican members of the board resigned Wednesday night.

The NCSBE issued a statement regarding the resignation of David Black and Ken Raymond.

“We appreciate their service to the State Board, particularly the knowledge and perspective they provided from their years of service as members of the county boards of elections,” the statement said.

Ken Raymond resignation letter
David Black resignation letter

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

