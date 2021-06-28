Bridgestone partners with Graham Rahal to caution drivers to check car tires for safe summer traveling

NASHVILLE, T.N. (WCBD) – The week of June 28 is National Tire Safety Week, and Bridgestone is stressing to motorists that maintaining and checking their tires will keep them safer on the road during the summer months.

According to a Bridgestone survey, this summer, more than half of Americans plan to travel only by car en route to their vacation destinations. The survey also revealed that one-third of Americans plan to drive more than 500 miles by car.

Veteran Indy car driver Graham Rahal is partnered with Bridgestone to emphasize the importance of tire safety when driving. With knowledge of tire performance and maintenance, Rahal will be featured on an consumer education campaign aimed to encourage drivers to tend to their tires with the same attention as Rahal does.

Bridgestone reminds drivers the importance of tire safety with three words – inflate, rotate, and evaluate.

Inflate – Tire pressure should be checked monthly, as well as before long trips or when carrying an extra load, using a tire pressure gauge. Proper tire inflation pressure helps maximize vehicle performance, avoid irregular tire wear, and extend tire life. Drivers can find the correct tire inflation information for their vehicle in the vehicle owner’s manual or on the tire information placard located in the driver side door panel.

Rotate – Routine tire rotation helps prevent uneven tire wear and maximizes tire tread life. Tires should be rotated and balanced according to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommendations or every 5,000 to 7,000 miles. Visit an authorized Bridgestone dealer or company-owned retail location for support with tire rotation needs.

Evaluate – Drivers should check tread depth to make sure their tires have enough tread to grip the road. All it takes to check tread depth is a penny. Turn the penny upside down and dip it into the tread. If Lincoln’s head is fully visible, it’s time for new tires.

Bridgestone also provides tips for both truck drivers and fleet operators to be attentive in maintaining their tires:

Do not exceed a tire’s maximum recommended speed, which may be lower than the posted speed limits.

Select the right tire for the job, considering the proper tire size, load carrying capacity, speed capability, and service type.

Set and maintain proper cold inflation pressures.

Inspect tires frequently for damage such as cuts, cracks, bulges, penetrations, and insufficient tread depth.

Monitor tire temperatures using a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), if available

For more information on tire safety visit: BridgestoneAmericas.com/tiresafety.