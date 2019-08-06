BRPD: Altercation leads to shooting near Walmart

UPDATE:
East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said during an afternoon news conference that two individuals got into an argument inside the Walmart on Burbank Dr.
The argument led to both individuals firing handguns at each other by the customer service desk.
According to Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, an innocent bystander was struck twice.
Gautreaux said the bystander was taken in a private car to a hospital and that individual is in stable condition.
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome released this statement on Tuesday afternoon:
Today, a shooting at a Walmart on Burbank Drive in the southern part of the City-Parish caused a brief panic for shoppers still on edge after two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio this weekend. It was a dispute between two people that escalated into careless violence. The incident is still under investigation. An innocent bystander did go to the hospital with a gunshot wound but no other injuries have been reported.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputies, Baton Rouge Police, Louisiana State Police, St. George Firefighters and EMS responded immediately and secured the scene. The incident is alarming but we will not let fear control our community.
Our Kara St. Cyr is at the RaceTrac convenience store across the street.
Katie Johnston, Public Relations Specialist for Baton Rouge General said, “a patient injured in the incident at Walmart is being treated at Baton Rouge General and is currently in fair condition.”
There is a reported shooting at the Walmart on Burbank.
According to BRPD, an altercation happened at the Walmart and someone was shot.
The Walmart is located at 10550 Burbank Dr.
More information will be provided when it becomes available.