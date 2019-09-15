California university sends erroneous admission acceptance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento State University has accidentally accepted 3,500 waitlisted students for fall admission.

The Sacramento Bee reports that the students were mistakenly invited to Admitted Students Day after an email was sent in March welcoming them to the event.

Officials say the school never rescinded the invitation, which implied the students were accepted.

University officials say the error resulted in an additional 500 students who began classes this semester.

Officials say there would be space to admit them because the school initially admitted a conservative number of students and it noted a record number of graduates last year.

Officials say they don’t believe that the additional students would have an effect on students’ ability to take classes in their department.

University officials estimate a 1% enrollment increase.