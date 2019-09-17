Call to address the “vaping epidemic”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Vaping has now led to 7 deaths in the United States. Health officials say there have been 380 confirmed and probable cases of lung disease tied to vaping across the nation.

Lung disease cases linked to vaping in 36 states triggered the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) involvement and activation of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Additionally, President Donald Trump announced he has plans to ban flavored e-cigarettes nationwide. Illinois Senator Dick Durbin says it was encouraging to see a press conference in the Oval Office and he hopes the flavored pods are taken off the street as quickly as possible.

“…the bottom line is when you ingest or inhale this vapor into your lungs it does great damage to the lung tissue to the point where some of these kids are dying so I’m very fearful that if we don’t take this seriously and quickly we’re going to see more complications emerge”. Sen. Dick Durbin (D) / Illinois

Senator Durbin adds that kids are dying and if the issue is not taken seriously, more complications will emerge. He is demanding online marketplaces like E-Bay and Craigslist to stop selling e-cigarettes and vaping products to teens.