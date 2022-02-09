CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Local teachers are throwing in the towel, leaving their students. More than 100 teachers have left Cabarrus County Schools since the school year started.

“They’re tired. They’re exhausted. They’re burned out, they can’t do it anymore,” said Christin McDowell.

Teachers are calling it quits, in the middle of the school year.

“The toughest thing has been covering classes,” said Daniel Helms, a social studies teacher at Northwest Cabarrus High School.

Helms doesn’t get paid extra when he takes on additional classes because there aren’t enough teachers or substitutes.

“I’ve had to cover more this year than my whole career combined, just because we have nobody else and I think that runs us pretty ragged,” said Helms.

Cabarrus County Schools say since the start of the school year, 130 teachers left the district. Forty-three of those teachers left since December 1. The district has 2,243 classroom teachers.

Kim Biondi retired in the middle of this school year as soon as she was eligible.

“I left because once you understand that parents see you as a glorified babysitter and once you understand there are people in the county who don’t care if you put your health at risk or don’t care how many hours you have to work, once you understand that, you don’t unsee it,” said Biondi.

Christin McDowell left the traditional classroom for health reasons to teach in the virtual academy. She says it was tough to see colleagues leave the district because she says the district wouldn’t make accommodations for the teachers.

“It really felt tragic at the time even when I knew had secured this surprise employment, like I really never saw this coming, so it was truly a miracle for me to remain employed. I had to leave my students. I was halfway through a semester of teaching my high school students and I had to leave them,” said McDowell.

Queen City News broke the story last month of the school board voting to give executives and administrators big bonuses. Now, teacher bonuses are on the table.

“There is this anger to say, ‘Wait a minute! These people that get paid way more than I do are getting these kinds of bonuses,’ but at the same time I don’t want to pit teachers against executives. We’re all part of the school district, but now what are you going to do to take care of the teachers?” asked Helms.

On Monday night, Cabarrus County Schools voted 6-1 to make masks optional in the district.