Camera containing hundreds of priceless wedding photos stolen from couple’s car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A couple traveling through Charlotte was devastated after someone broke into their car and took a camera containing hundreds of wedding photos.

“The pictures that we took were more for us; for our memories, especially with my mom there, so that’s why we’re so devastated that they’re gone,” Michelle Reitz said.

Charles and Michelle Reitz made a pit stop in Charlotte over the weekend while traveling to Georgia to see family. When they woke up, they discovered someone broke into their truck parked outside of their Courtyard Marriott hotel.

“As soon as I [saw] that and he told me what was taken, I just started to cry,” Michelle said.

Their luggage was gone and someone took Charles’ medicine, but the most important item was the camera holding all of those special pictures.

“We can replace the medicine, we can replace the clothes, but the camera had a memory stick in it that had his sister’s wedding photos on it and our son’s wedding photos on it,” said Michelle.

The weddings were in 2019. Charles and Michelle intended to back it up to a computer, but life just got busy.

“It was a newer camera and has Wi-Fi and all this stuff on it and I couldn’t figure it out,” she said. “Once COVID hit, he was working 16 hours a day and I work in a hospital, so I was working as well, so we really just… it kind of got by us.”

They say security cameras didn’t record a thing.

“Not one camera worked. They were changing camera companies. That’s what the officer said.”

The couple’s daughter-in-law posted the camera’s serial number on Reddit, and they’re hoping the power of social media will help them get those priceless memories back.

“Those are pictures we won’t be able to get back unless we get that disk back,” Michelle said.