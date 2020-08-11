Cape Cod Potato Chips celebrates 40th anniversary with limited-edition merch

HYANNIS, MA (WCBD) – Cape Cod Potato Chips is inviting you to help them celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary.

New England classic, Cape Cod Potato Chips is launching the brand’s first-ever online merchandise store which will feature a special limited-edition Capsule Collection, and exclusive brand merch, specially designed for chip-lovers everywhere.

Items include a limited-edition beach towel, sweatshirt, beach tote or a combination of items. You’ll also find an array of Cape Cod t-shirts.

But wait, there’s more! Cape Cod is also giving a special thank you to the community that has supported them for four decades with a $40,000 donation to the Cape & Islands United Way (CIUW) organization’s Food Security efforts to help bolster the next 40 years and beyond on the Cape.

