Car accidentally crashes into Charlotte sandwich shop

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46) – A restaurant in Stallings, N.C. had to shut down early on Friday afternoon after a car accidentally crashed into the dining room.

Around 4:40 p.m., a driver who was parking ran into the Steak n’ Hoagie restaurant on 4390 Porter Road. Store owner Pete Pappas sent Fox 46 surveillance video of the accident taking place.

Thankfully, no customers were inside the building and nobody was hurt.









Damage from the scene posted on Steak n’ Hoagie’s Facebook page

Pappas says the restaurant has been operating for 40 years but has only been at the current location for two years. The damage is currently boarded up and there is still no estimate on the damage with structural engineers and contractors unavailable until Monday.

The restaurant reopened on Saturday and is only operating its pickup window. The dining room will be closed for the foreseeable future.

The car that crashed had minimal damage, according to Pappas.

Stallings police and fire departments were on scene and Fox 46 has reached out for more details.