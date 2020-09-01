Car rams through gas station in northwest Charlotte, rupturing gas line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A car rammed through a gas station in northwest Charlotte Monday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and firefighters with the Long Creek Fire Department and Cooks Volunteer Fire Department were called to Oakdale Road at Simpson Road around 6:15 p.m. where a vehicle ran through the Oakhill Gas Station.

Long Creek Fire Department says the car ruptured a gas line within the building. Firefighters are still at the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The gas station is closed until further notice.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE