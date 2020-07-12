Car strikes group of people on The Wall in uptown, multiple injuries reported

Charlotte police are investigating an accident that left multiple people injured and in the hospital on Sunday.

Fox 46 was first on the scene.

The incident occurred on Phifer Street off College Street in the area better known as The Wall. At least three patients were sent to the hospital.

Witnesses tell Fox 46 that woman was driving a vehicle and that a number of homeless people were on the including one man who was pinned underneath the car and had to be rescued by Charlotte Fire.

CMPD was on the scene but it is unclear if there are any arrests or charges.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.