Car with children inside crashes into building in Kingstree following police chase out of Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – According to Amy Pringle with Lake City Police, officers initiated a traffic stop Friday that turned into a police chase.

Pringle identified the driver of the car as Wallace McCray. Inside the car with McCray was his wife and two children, ages 1 and 3. During the chase, McCray struck another vehicle.

Pringle says the chase continued through Kingstree and ended when McCray crashed the car into a building at Highway 261 and Eastland Avenue.

Pringle says the car was stolen out of the city of Florence.

