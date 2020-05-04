Carnival cancels all cruises booked June 27 – July 31

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You’ll have to wait a little longer to enjoy your next cruise.

Carnival Cruise Line announced all North American cruises scheduled from June 27th to July 31st will be canceled.

It’s part of the cruise line’s plan to phase in a resumption of service over the summer, which will begin on August 1st with a total of eight ships.

Ships that will resume service includes:

Galveston: Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista

Miami: Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation

Port Canaveral: Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation.

Carnival said all North American and Australian cruises, which include those originally booked through July 31, are canceled through August 31st.

All Carnival Spirit Alaskan cruises from Seattle will be cancelled, as well as the Carnival Spirit Vancouver-Honolulu cruise on September 25 and the Honolulu-Brisbane transpacific cruise on October 6.

Travelers and their travel advisors are being notified by email, including options for a combined future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund.

Booked guests can make their selection online.