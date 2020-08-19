Carnival cruise hacked; guest and employee information possibly stolen

MIAMI, F.L. (WCBD) – Carnival Corporation says that they detected a ransomware attack on Saturday that likely allowed a hacker to get a hold of personal data for some employees and guests.

The company has not released a statement naming which cruise line has been affected or how many people’s personal information was accessed in the attack.

Carnival operates Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Line and other cruise lines.

The company says that they have launched an investigation and notified law enforcement of the incident.

As a result, they have also reinforced the security of its information systems.

