Carnival Cruise Line extends pause, cancels cruises through September 30

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Carnival Cruise Lines has voluntarily extended its pause in service through the end of September.

“During this unprecedented pause in our business, we have continued to confer with public health, government and industry officials, and watch with great interest as commerce, travel and personal activities begin to resume,” the company said in a statement Monday.

The cruise industry announced it would voluntarily extend its pause in North America through September 15. However, Carnival Cruise Line is further extending that pause and all cruises will be cancelled through September 30th.

Carnival Cruise Line said if your sailing date has been impacted, you will receive an email directly from Carnival or your trip advisor.

That email will contain instructions for claiming your cancellation offer or refund.