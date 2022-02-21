Carnival Cruises eases mask mandate for passengers

MIAMI, F.L. (WCBD)- Carnival Cruise Line has updated its mask guidance and will no longer require passengers to wear face masks on board, in most instances.

Beginning March 1, face masks will be recommended aboard Carnival cruise ships but not required, the cruise line announced on Friday. There may, however, be certain venues and events where masks will still be required.

The updated policy includes plans to offer more flexibility in pre-cruise testing requirements, including testing three days prior to sailing for boosted passengers.

Also effective March 1, passengers under the age of 5 will be able to sail without obtaining a vaccine exemption.

“We have had a very successful restart of guest operations thanks to the support of our guests, the commitment of our shipboard team, and the effective protocols we have put in place,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line said. “The public health situation has continued to improve, providing confidence about these changes. Our protocols will evolve as we continue to remain dedicated to protecting the public health of our guests, crew and the communities we visit.”

Carnival Sunshine, which sails out of the Port of Charleston, has been downgraded to “Yellow” status meaning less than 0.3% of total passengers and/or crew has tested positive for COVID-19. While the ship no longer meets the threshold for an investigation, the CDC is still monitoring the situation.

The Carnival Sunshine is expected to make its next voyage from Charleston on Thursday.