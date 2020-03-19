Carnival ships could become temporary hospitals during coronavirus pandemic to help ease land-based facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – During a daily briefing on the coronavirus, President Trump said he spoke with Carnival Corporation about using their ships as hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump said he will be discussing the move with governors to begin the conversations.

The head of Carnival Corporation extended the offer to government and health authorities to consider their ships at temporary hospitals.

He said the initiative would utilize converted cruise ships for non-COVID-19 patients to help relieve pressure on land-based hospitals and free up capacity to care for cases of the virus.

According to a press release Thursday, Carnival Corp. said select cruise ships from the company’s global cruise line brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia, will be made available to communities for those temporary hospitals.

“With the continued spread of COVID-19 expected to exert added pressure on land-based healthcare facilities, including a possible shortage of hospital beds, Carnival Corporation and its brands are calling on governments and health authorities to consider using cruise ships as temporary healthcare facilities to treat non-COVID-19 patients, freeing up additional space and expanding capacity in land-based hospitals to treat cases of COVID-19,” the release said.

They said interested parties will be asked to only cover the essential costs of the ship’s operations while in port.

News 2 has reached out to Carnival Corporation to learn if the Carnival Sunshine, which is currently docked in Charleston Harbor, would be included in the initiative. We have not yet heard back.