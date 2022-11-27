CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers defeated the Denver Broncos by a score of 23-10 on Sunday afternoon.

Quarterback Sam Darnold made his debut for the Panthers taking the place of the struggling Baker Mayfield.

Both teams struggled to perform offensively to begin the game exchanging punts on the first four possessions of the game.

On their third possession of the game, the Panthers successfully converted a 4th Down thanks to a fake punt which eventually set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to star wide receiver DJ Moore.

Panthers 7 – Broncos 0 Q1 0:30

A few possessions later, Panthers punt returner Raheem Blackshear muffed a punt which set up a quick field goal make for Broncos kicker Brandon McManus

Panthers 7 – Broncos 3 Q2 10:11

The Panthers responded quickly with a 42-yard field goal made by kicker Eddy Pineiro.

Panthers 10- Broncos 3 Q2 4:42

After the Panther defense forced a quick three-and-out to begin the second half, Darnold would lead the Panthers on a lengthy six-minute drive down the field which ended with him recovering his own fumble in the endzone for a touchdown.

Panthers 17 – Broncos 3 Q3 7:21

The Panther defense continued to hold strong forcing two more quick Broncos punts. Darnold then connected with Moore on a 52-yard downfield pass to set up a 26-yard field goal for Pineiro.

Panthers 20 – Broncos 3 Q4 13:33

The Panther special teams unit would force a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to set up yet another short Pineiro field goal.

Panthers 23 – Broncos 3 Q4 8:59

The Broncos’ offense finally got going late in the game scoring on a short pass touchdown.

Panthers 23 – Broncos 10 Q4 3:19

The Broncos would go on to recover an onside kick but the Panthers’ defense held strong forcing a turnover-on-downs and securing the victory.

FINAL: Panthers 23 – Broncos 10