Caught on camera: Customer throws doughnuts at employee over face masks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Texas doughnut shop said customers retaliated after they were asked to put their face masks on inside the building, and it was caught on video.

In surveillance footage, a couple appears to be arguing with staff at The Dapper Doughnut in El Paso, Texas.

Lauren Keener, a supervisor at the business, said she asked a couple who was waiting for their order to put their face masks on or wait outside.

“I handed her her doughnuts and she got very confrontational with me and told me, ‘You can’t speak to your customers like this’ and then proceeded to throw the box at me,” Keener said.

In the video, a woman can be seen throwing a box over the plexiglass towards the employee. Management said the couple then demanded a refund.

“When I told him I couldn’t give him the refund, he got angry and grabbed the mug and asked how much it was. And when I told him how much, he took it as payment, I guess, for us not giving his refund,” Keener said.

The City of El Paso has mandated that anyone over the age of 2 must wear face masks inside public buildings or public outdoors spaces if social distancing is not an option.

This was adjusted to include Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, in which residents of counties with more than 20 coronavirus cases need to wear fac e covering s over the nose and mouth while in a business or other building open to the public. First-time offenders could get a warning. After that, individuals face a fine of up to $250.

Keener said since the city mandated face masks, the shop has struggled with patrons ignoring the rule.

“There are always those people that like to get confrontational with you even if it’s just verbally, and they’ll say, ‘OK, well fine, I’m leaving home without doughnuts today,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s OK.’ I’m just trying to keep my employees and customers as safe as possible,” Keener said.

Despite being nearly hit in the face with a box of doughnuts, Keener said she’ll continue enforcing the rule at Dapper Doughnuts.

“I definitely feel that I should continue to ask people to wear their masks because it’s not just me that I have to worry about. It’s my fellow employees, it’s the people coming into the restaurant to just get some doughnuts,” Keener said.

The Dapper Doughnut said the authorities were contacted over the coffee tumbler the couple reportedly took as collateral.