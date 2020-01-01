Caught on camera: Fl doctor rescues dog from elevator

TAMPA, Florida (CNN) – A Florida doctor’s heroism was caught on camera Monday.

Mohammed Awad had just worked a full shift when he came home to his apartment building to see a woman with a dog waiting at the elevator.

The dog’s leash got stuck in the elevator door. When the elevator went up, it took the pooch with it.

Awad jumped into action to try and free the dog from its leash.

The leash finally snapped, sending Awad and the dog to the ground.

The Tampa physician says it all happened so fast, it doesn’t even feel like it is him in the video