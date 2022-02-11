CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officer saves boy from burning home in Pennsylvania

Nation and World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Video above is body camera footage courtesy of Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police says one of their officers was injured after helping a male juvenile escape from a house fire in Warwick Township on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to the 300 block of Meadow Valley Road for a reported fire. When they arrived, they found an active fire and a young male appeared to be trapped on the second floor.

He was later able to get out through a second-floor window, with an NLCRPD officer and a member of Rothsville EMS helping him escape.

In the process of saving the boy, the officer sustained a minor injury when the boy fell into a first-floor glass window when he jumped into the officer’s arms.

The juvenile and NLCRPD officer were treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and lacerations from the glass window.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES