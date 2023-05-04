DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver, Colorado, are searching for the suspects in what’s been described as a “road rage” shooting on Tuesday.

One driver, caught in the middle of the shooting in Denver’s Goldsmith neighborhood, captured the scene on a dashcam. Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Monaco Street Parkway and Evans Avenue.

Dashcam footage obtained by KDVR shows a dark-colored SUV and a white pickup truck swerving in and out of traffic for nearly 40 seconds.

The video shows the white truck trying to get away from the SUV, and once the two vehicles pass through the intersection the driver in the SUV fires shots at the truck. Immediately, the truck swerves onto the wrong side of the road to escape the SUV.

More shots can be heard as the truck turns back onto the right side of the road and drives toward incoming traffic.

The person filming the shooting can be seen exiting the roadway into a parking lot with other vehicles following beyond.

The Denver Police Department said no one was injured but investigators are working to learn more about the circumstances that led up to the shooting and identify the suspects.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.