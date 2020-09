BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – SUNY Brockport interim suspended its NCAA Division III men’s soccer program on Saturday pending the outcome of an investigation stemming from potential coronavirus policy violations. Six students will receive individual interim suspensions.

SUNY Brockport learned from Brockport Village Police of a gathering in the Village of Brockport that reportedly consisted of over 50 people not wearing masks or social distancing on Saturday evening. No citations were issued.