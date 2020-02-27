CDC: Possible instance of community spread Coronavirus in C.A.

SACRAMENTO, C.A. (WCBD) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a possible instance of community spread of the Coronavirus COVID-19.

According to the CDC, an infection has been confirmed in one person in California who “reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient.”

If this was an instance of community spread, which the CDC describes as the “spread of an illness for which the source of the infection is unknown,” it would be the first transmission of that nature in the United States.

The CDC said it was also possible that the patient had been exposed to a traveler who was infected but did not know it.

A statement from the California Department of Public Health emphasized that the risk to the general public is low at this time.

The CDC noted that this was a rapidly evolving situation and said that they plan to update the public as more information becomes available.