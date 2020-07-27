CDC updates its quarantine guidelines

ATLANTA (WCBD) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its quarantine guidelines for anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.

Patients with mild to moderate illness can come out of isolation after 10 days without symptoms.

You also no longer need a negative test to return to work or other activities.

The change from 14 days came after studies revealed most COVID-19 patients were no longer infections after 10 days.

Learn more about the CDC’s isolation guidelines by visiting their website here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/isolation.html