Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day amid the coronavirus

Tuesday is St. Patrick’s Day, a time when many Americans celebrate their Irish heritage.

In the United States, about 33 million people self-identify as being of Irish ancestry, according to data from the U.S. Census.

That is five times the number of people on the actual island of Ireland.

The traditional wearing of green is likely to be more subdued this year because of social distancing and COVID-19 fears.

Normally, there are hundreds of parades that take place across America on St. Paddy’s Day to celebrate, but most of them have canceled. The City of North Charleston canceled its annual parade and block party last week and Savannah, GA canceled most of its events and parade.

So, why is the holiday held on March 17th? It marks the assumed date of Saint Patrick’s Death 1,500 years ago.

The legend that Saint Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland is likely a myth, he is credited with bringing Christianity to the Emerald Isle.