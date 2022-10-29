RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friends and family of Mary Marshall, one of the five victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, will gather Saturday morning to remember her.

What was supposed to be her wedding day is being replaced with a celebration of life event.

Mary Marshall, left and her fiancé. (Photo from Robert Steele)

Marshall’s sister, Meaghan McCrickard, said Marshall was out looking for her dog, Scruff, who had slipped away that night.

“He just didn’t want to come back home, so she had gone off to chase after him and bring him home and she just happened to be on the greenway at the wrong time,” said McCrickard. “She was the kindest, most generous, devoted, loyal, loving person I’ve ever met.”

Details of a service have not been publicly announced, but the family has posted online they are scheduling a service on Oct. 29 at Dorthea Dix Park.

Marshall was a Navy veteran just a few short weeks away from celebrating her 35th birthday and wedding.