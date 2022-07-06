BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The charges for a couple accused of killing a baby in Buncombe County were upgraded Wednesday.

We previously reported that Diandra Haleigh Fuhr-Farlow, 28, and Nickolas Shane Stephenson, 35, were arrested and charged in the death of 2-month-old Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson.

Fuhr-Farlow was initially charged with felonious child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and Stephenson was initially charged with second-degree murder and negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

On Wednesday, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office upgraded the charges for both Stephenson and Fuhr-Farlow to first-degree murder.

“Based on the totality of the facts from our investigation to include the findings from the preliminary autopsy and after consultation with the District Attorney, we have upgraded the charges against the parents of Riley,” says Major John Ledford of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

They are being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond.