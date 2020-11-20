Charleston man dies after boat capsizes, another found safe near Tybee Island

FILE – A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter flies over the Savannah River entrance March. 15, 2019, as the Cutter Eagle transits down the Savannah River towards Savannah, Georgia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson)

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A missing boater was found dead Thursday evening, just two days after his fishing boat capsized near Harbor Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard has identified him as Don Melcoock, 50, of the greater Charleston area.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christie Connell, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Charleston.

Officials say another man on board was found early Wednesday afternoon in a life raft east of Tybee Island. A helicopter crew transported him to Memorial Health.

The search began Tuesday afternoon after a family member reported the two men were overdue.

Crews from the Coast Guard, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort and Fripp Island marine rescues, and Parris Island and Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island fire departments were all ivolved in the search.

“I am thankful of the aggressive search efforts put forth by all of our Coast Guard units and partner agencies who have conducted search and rescue operations over the past three days,” Connell said.