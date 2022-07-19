QUEEN CITY NEWS – Several lawmakers including North Carolina Congresswoman Alma Adams were arrested on Tuesday during an abortion rights rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

Alma Adams’ office confirms to Queen City News she paid a $50 bail and has been released.

Earlier in the day, Adams announced she’d be participating in a reproductive freedom event with other women from the Democratic caucus.

U.S. Capitol Police said they began arresting activists blocking a street around 1 p.m. Tuesday. A total of 34 people were charged with crowding and obstructing, including 16 members of Congress.

The demonstration came more than three weeks after Supreme Couty justices’ decision to overturn Roe V Wade. Adams’ staff uploaded an image to Twitter showing the congresswoman being escorted by police.

Last month the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe vs. Wade, igniting a firestorm from both political sides over women’s rights to an abortion. States can now legally ban abortions, and many have already done so.

From the onset of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, Adams has been vocal in her disagreement with the justices.

Justice Alito, who wrote the final opinion, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong and had to be overturned.

“We, therefore, hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

Joining Alito were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. The last three justices are Trump appointees. Thomas first voted to overrule Roe 30 years ago.

Adams was born in High Point, graduated from North Carolina A&T, and has offices based near Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood. She is serving her fourth term representing the 12th Congressional District in NC.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.