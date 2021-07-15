Charlotte coach under investigation is suspended by USA Swimming

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Local swimming coach Jeremy Gregory is temporarily suspended from his duties at USA Swimming while an investigation is happening regarding his behavior with some of its team members.

Gregory is under investigation by the US Center for Safe Sport, due to allegations of inappropriate texting and communication. It is expected to take about 6-8 weeks to complete.

Gregory was also a coach at Mecklenberg Swimming Association, but Peter Perers with the club confirmed to Fox 46 that he is no longer employed there. Prior to that, he had been a senior coach at the Aquatic Team of Mecklenberg for over five years.

USA Swimming has not responded to Fox 46’s request for comment about this investigation.